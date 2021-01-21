CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC to open more vaccine appointments | Another Wizards game postponed | Latest test results
Home » Sports » American midfielder Mix Diskerud…

American midfielder Mix Diskerud signs with Turkish club

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 2:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American midfielder Mix Diskerud has signed a 1 1/2-year contract with Denizlispor of Turkey’s first division.

Now 30, Diskerud was with Major League Soccer’s New York City in 2015 and 2016, spent the spring of 2017 on loan to Sweden’s Goteborg, then signed with Manchester City in January 2018 but never got into a match.

He was loaned back to Goteborg for the spring of 2018, to South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai for the 2018-19 season and to Sweden’s Helsingborg last June.

Born in Oslo to a Norwegian father and American mother, Diskerud has six goals in 38 appearances for the U.S. and was on the 2014 World Cup roster, though he did not get into a game.

Denizlispor announced his acquisition Wednesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Here's who's leading federal agencies in the first days of the Biden Administration

Agencies must start measuring procurement lead time

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Part 1: IRS faced 'greatest challenges' in 2020 but this year brings even more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up