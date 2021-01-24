CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
American midfielder Brenden Aaronson debuts for Salzburg

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 9:58 PM

American midfielder Brenden Aaronson made his debut for Red Bull Salzburg, entering in the 62nd minute of Sunday’s 2-0 loss at Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union announced Oct. 16 that Aaronson was joining Salzburg during the January transfer window. Salzburg is coached by former New York Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch.

Aaronson grew up in New Jersey and made his U.S. national team debut against Costa Rica in February. He had a goal and and an assist last month during an exhibition against El Salvador.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

