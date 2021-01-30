CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
American forward Jordan Morris debuts for Swansea

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 2:18 PM

American forward Jordan Morris made his debut for Swansea, entering in the 83rd minute of a 3-1 win at Rotherham on Saturday in the second-tier English League Championship.

The 26-year-old was loaned from Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders to Swansea on Jan. 22 for the second half of the English season, and the Swans have an option to purchase his rights.

Morris has 41 goals 23 assists in 121 appearances for the Sounders since signing with the club in 2016. He has 10 goals in 39 appearances for the U.S.

