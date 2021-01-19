INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Update on bridges | Star-studded lineup | National Guard security
2021 U.S. Soccer Schedule

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 5:04 PM

All Times EST

Sunday, Jan. 31 — vs. Trinidad and Tobago at Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m.

March 22-30 — Two exhibitions TBA

a-May 31-June 8 — vs. Honduras

a-May 31-June 8 — vs. Mexico or Costa Rica

b-July 2-4 — vs. Canada

b-July — vs. Martinique

b-July — vs. Haiti/St. Vincent and the Grenadines winner/Guatemala/Guyana

q-Aug. 30-Sept. 8 — at Group A or F (includes El Salvador/Trinidad and Tobago)

q-Aug. 30-Sept. 8 — vs. Group B or E (includes Canada/Haiti)

q-Aug. 30-Sept. 8 — at Honduras

q-Oct. 4-13 — vs. Jamaica

q-Oct. 4-13 — at Group C or D (includes Guatemala/Panama)

q-Oct. 4-13 — vs. Costa Rica

q-Nov 8-17 — vs. Mexico

q-Nov. 8-17 — at Jamaica

a-CONCACAF Nations League

b-CONCACAF Gold Cup

c-World Cup qualifier

