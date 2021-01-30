CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » U.S. Soccer Schedule

U.S. Soccer Schedule

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST

Sunday, Jan. 31 — vs. Trinidad and Tobago at Orlando, Fla., 7:25 p.m.

March 22-30 — Two exhibitions at Europe nations TBA

a-May 31-June 8 — vs. Honduras

a-May 31-June 8 — vs. Mexico or Costa Rica

b-July 2-4 — vs. Canada

b-July — vs. Martinique

b-July — vs. Haiti/St. Vincent and the Grenadines winner/Guatemala/Guyana

q-Aug. 30-Sept. 8 — at Group A or F (includes El Salvador/Trinidad and Tobago)

q-Aug. 30-Sept. 8 — vs. Group B or E (includes Canada/Haiti)

q-Aug. 30-Sept. 8 — at Honduras

q-Oct. 4-13 — vs. Jamaica

q-Oct. 4-13 — at Group C or D (includes Guatemala/Panama)

q-Oct. 4-13 — vs. Costa Rica

q-Nov 8-17 — vs. Mexico

q-Nov. 8-17 — at Jamaica

a-CONCACAF Nations League

b-CONCACAF Gold Cup

c-World Cup qualifier

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up