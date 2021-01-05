2021 PGA Tour Champions Schedule

The Associated Press

Jan. 22-24 — Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Hualalai GC, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

Feb. 26-28 — Cologuard Classic, Omni Tucson National (Catalina Course), Tucson, Ariz.

March 5-7 — Hoag Classic, Newport Beach CC, Newport Beach, Calif.

April 16-18 — Chubb Classic, The Classics CC at Lely Resort, Naples, Fla.

April 30-May 2 — Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands CC (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, Texas

May 6-9 — Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & CC, Birmingham, Ala.

May 14-16 — Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

May 27-30 — Senior PGA Championship, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.

June 4-6 — Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

June 11-13 — American Family Insurance Championship, University Ridge GC, Madison, Wis.

June 24-27 — Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Firestone CC (South), Akron, Ohio

July 2-4 — DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie GC, Endicott, N.Y.

July 8-11 — U.S. Senior Open, Omaha CC, Omaha, Neb.

July 22-25 — Senior British Open, Sunningdale GC (Old), Berkshire, England

Aug. 13-15 — Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf & CC, Calgary, Alberta

Aug. 20-22 — Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

Aug. 27-29 — The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & CC, Grand Blanc, Mich.

Sept. 10-12 — Ascension Charity Classic, Norwood Hills CC, St. Louis

Sept. 17-19 — Sanford International, Minnehaha CC, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sept. 24-26 — Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach GL and Poppy Hills GC, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Oct. 8-10 — Constellation Furyk & Friends, Timuquana CC, Jacksonville, Fla.

Oct. 15-17 — SAS Championship, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 22-24 — Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, Va.

Nov. 5-7 — Schwab Cup playoff event, TBD

Nov. 11-14 — Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix CC, Phoenix

Dec. 18-19 — PNC Father-Son Challenge, Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, Fla.

