2020-21 New Jersey Devils Schedule

|All Times Eastern
Jan. 14 Boston, 7 p.m.
Jan. 16 Boston, 1 p.m.
Jan. 19 at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Jan. 21 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Jan. 24 N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Jan. 26 Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28 Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Jan. 30 at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Jan. 31 at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Feb. 2 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Feb. 6 N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
Feb. 9 Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Feb. 13 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 at Boston, 7 p.m.
Feb. 18 at Boston, 7 p.m.
Feb. 20 Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 22 Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Feb. 23 N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Feb. 27 Washington, 1 p.m.
March 1 Washington, 7 p.m.
March 4 at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
March 5 N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
March 7 at Washington, 5 p.m.
March 9 at Washington, 7 p.m.
March 11 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
March 13 N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
March 16 Buffalo, 7 p.m.
March 19 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
March 21 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
March 23 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
March 25 at Washington, 7 p.m.
March 26 at Washington, 7 p.m.
March 28 at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
March 30 at Boston, 7 p.m.
April 2 Washington, 7 p.m.
April 4 Washington, 3 p.m.
April 6 Buffalo, 7 p.m.
April 8 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
April 9 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
April 11 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
April 13 N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
April 15 at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
April 17 at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.
April 18 N.Y. Rangers, 3 p.m.
April 20 Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
April 22 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
April 24 at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
April 27 N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
April 29 Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
May 1 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
May 3 Boston, 7 p.m.
May 4 Boston, 7 p.m.
May 6 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
May 8 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.