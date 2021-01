2020-21 Nashville Predators Schedule

All Times Eastern Jan. 14 Columbus, 8 p.m. Jan. 16 Columbus, 8 p.m. Jan. 18 Carolina, 8 p.m. Jan. 19…

All Times Eastern

Jan. 14 Columbus, 8 p.m.

Jan. 16 Columbus, 8 p.m.

Jan. 18 Carolina, 8 p.m.

Jan. 19 Carolina, 8 p.m.

Jan. 22 at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Jan. 26 Chicago, 8 p.m.

Jan. 27 Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 30 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4 at Florida, 7 p.m.

Feb. 5 at Florida, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Feb. 9 Tampa Bay, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 11 Detroit, 8 p.m.

Feb. 13 Detroit, 8 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 18 at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 27 Columbus, 3 p.m.

Feb. 28 Columbus, 3 p.m.

March 4 Florida, 8 p.m.

March 6 Florida, 2 p.m.

March 9 at Carolina, 7 p.m.

March 11 at Carolina, 7 p.m.

March 13 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

March 15 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

March 18 at Florida, 7 p.m.

March 20 at Florida, 7 p.m.

March 23 Detroit, 8 p.m.

March 25 Detroit, 8 p.m.

March 27 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

March 28 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

March 30 Dallas, 8 p.m.

April 1 Dallas, 8 p.m.

April 3 Chicago, 3 p.m.

April 4 Chicago, 5 p.m.

April 6 at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

April 10 Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

April 12 Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

April 15 at Carolina, 7 p.m.

April 17 at Carolina, 7 p.m.

April 21 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

April 23 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

April 26 Florida, 8 p.m.

April 27 Florida, 8 p.m.

April 29 Dallas, 8 p.m.

May 1 Dallas, 8 p.m.

May 3 at Columbus, 7 p.m.

May 5 at Columbus, 7 p.m.

May 7 Carolina, 8 p.m.

May 8 Carolina, 8 p.m.

