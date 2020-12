Monday, Dec. 21 EAST Davidson 79, Fordham 64 SOUTH Florida Gulf Coast 80, FIU 66 Kennesaw St. 97, Life University…

Monday, Dec. 21

EAST

Davidson 79, Fordham 64

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 80, FIU 66

Kennesaw St. 97, Life University 67

___

