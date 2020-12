Wednesday, Dec. 16 EAST Mercyhurst 3, Niagara 3, OT (Mercyhurst wins shootout) MIDWEST Omaha 2, Minnesota Duluth 2, OT (Omaha…

Wednesday, Dec. 16 EAST

Mercyhurst 3, Niagara 3, OT (Mercyhurst wins shootout)

MIDWEST

Omaha 2, Minnesota Duluth 2, OT (Omaha wins shootout)

N. Michigan 5, Ferris St. 4

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.