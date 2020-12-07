CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Valencia and Eibar draw…

Valencia and Eibar draw 0-0 in Spanish league

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Valencia and Eibar failed to increase their distance to the bottom of the Spanish league standings after drawing 0-0 on Monday.

Valencia reached 13th place but stayed only two points above the relegation zone after 12 matches. Eibar reached 11th place and only three points above the drop.

Eibar twice hit the woodwork in the final minutes, and in stoppage time Valencia forward Kevin Gameiro was denied the winner in a one-on-one situation with Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

Eibar remains winless in seven home games in the league.

Valencia was looking for its second win in nine matches. It was without Kang-In Lee and Denis Cheryshev because of positive COVID-19 tests. Coach Javi Gracia also couldn’t count on goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and defender José Gayà because of injuries.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Eibar next visits second-place Real Sociead, while Valencia hosts Athletic Bilbao.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Pentagon lays out final details in $11.2B plan to consolidate IT networks

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

State Department grants new enterprise CISO far-reaching oversight authority

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up