CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Ukrainian tennis player banned…

Ukrainian tennis player banned in match-fixing case

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 11:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian tennis player Stanislav Poplavskyy has been given a lifetime ban for participating in match-fixing activities, the Tennis Integrity Unit said Friday.

The TIU said Poplavskyy took part in match-fixing and “courtsiding” activities on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2019.

Courtsiding involves transmission of live scoring data from a match to a third party for betting purposes and is prohibited.

Poplavskyy, who had a highest ATP ranking of 440, also facilitated courtsiding and failed “to report multiple approaches asking him to contrive matches,” the TIU said.

Poplavskyy, who was also fined $10,000, “accepted all charges” against him.

Also Friday, unranked British player George Kennedy was given a seven-month ban — with three months suspended — and fined after he admitted to two gambling-related charges.

Kennedy breached the rules “by placing bets on tennis matches from accounts in his own name and also on behalf of another individual,” the TIU said.

He was fined $10,000, with $9,000 suspended for the period of the ban.

___

More AP Tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Census toolkit gives agencies what they need to launch data sprints with industry

'We have a way to go and a lot to do,' FEMA administrator says of culture improvement efforts

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

DoD prepared with pilot to vaccinate about 44k people as soon as shot is ready

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up