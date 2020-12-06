CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Udinese-Atalanta game postponed due…

Udinese-Atalanta game postponed due to flooded field

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 10:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Atalanta’s Italian league match at Udinese was postponed on Sunday because of a flooded field.

There has been heavy rain in the Udine area in northeast Italy. The match was scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. local time but was initially delayed pending another pitch inspection half an hour later.

However, after a second check with the referee and the captains of both teams, it was decided to postpone the match.

No new date has been announced but, with Atalanta involved in the Champions League and two midweek Serie A rounds coming up before the winter break, the earliest the match could be played is January.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up