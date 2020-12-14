HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Tumbakovic fired by Serbia after missing out on Euro 2020

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 11:51 AM

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Ljubisa Tumbakovic was fired as coach of Serbia on Monday following the team’s failure to qualify for next year’s European Championship.

Serbia lost to Scotland at home on penalty kicks last month.

The 68-year-old Tumbakovic took over 18 months ago after refusing to lead his previous national team, Montenegro, in a match against Kosovo, a former breakaway Serbian province which is not recognized by Belgrade.

The Serbian soccer federation said it will name a new coach by the end of the year.

