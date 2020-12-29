CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Tottenham’s Bale ruled out ‘a few weeks’ with calf injury

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 8:47 AM

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham winger Gareth Bale has been ruled out for a “few weeks” with a calf injury.

The Wales international sustained the problem in last week’s League Cup quarterfinal win at Stoke and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said Tuesday he will have a spell on the sidelines.

Brazilian duo Carlos Vinicius and Lucas Moura are also expected to miss Wednesday’s game against Fulham.

“I don’t expect (Bale) to be fit and also I have my doubts that Lucas and Vinicius can be fit for Fulham,” Mourinho said. “I wouldn’t say it’s serious but I’d say a few weeks (for Bale).”

The lack of attacking options will increase Mourinho’s reliance on striker Harry Kane during a busy period.

