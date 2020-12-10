Tim Weah scores 1st goal for Lille in Europa loss at Celtic

American forward Tim Weah scored his first goal for Lille in his first start this season, a 3-2 loss at Glasgow Celtic on Thursday night in the Europa League.
A son of 1995 FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah, Tim Weah tied it at 2 in the 71st minute with a 16-yard left foot shot after Shane Dufey’s headed clearance went to him following Yusuf Yazici’s free kick from a flank. David Turnbull regained the lead for Celtic in the 75th.
The 20-year-old Weah is in his second season with Lille. He was limited to three appearances last season because of a torn right hamstring.
He was making his first start of the season after 10 as a substitute, including three in the Europa League and seven in Ligue 1.
Lille finished second to AC Milan in Group H and advanced to the round of 32.
