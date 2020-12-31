The Latest: Murray skips Delray Beach over COVID concerns

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: ___ Former top-ranked Andy Murray has…

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Former top-ranked Andy Murray has pulled out of the Delray Beach Open to minimize his coronavirus risk as he looks ahead to the Australian Open.

The 33-year-old Murray said he was concerned about “the increase in COVID rates and the transatlantic flights involved” with traveling to the Florida tournament that begins Monday.

The Five-time Australian Open runner-up was given a wild-card entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of next year.

Murray has slipped to No. 122 in the ATP rankings after several years of battling hip injuries and surgery.

Murray made a teary retirement announcement in Melbourne two years ago before undergoing a second round of surgeries to extend his career.

