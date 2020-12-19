CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
The Latest: Cup rugby match in Italy off due to outbreak

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 6:21 AM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

A Challenge Cup rugby match between Benetton and Agen of France was canceled because of several positive COVID-19 tests in the Italian team.

Benetton was scheduled to host the game Saturday in Treviso, Italy. The Challenge Cup is the second-tier competition for European rugby union clubs.

Tournament organizer European Professional Club Rugby said a “match result resolution committee” will allocate points.

Three matches in the top-tier Champions Cup this weekend were earlier canceled due to coronavirus-related problems.

