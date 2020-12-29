All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1 Pensacola 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Huntsville 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 4 Birmingham 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4 Knoxville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Macon 2, Huntsville 1

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.