CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Slovakian tennis player Baskova…

Slovakian tennis player Baskova banned for match fixing

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 9:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Slovakian tennis player Dagmara Baskova was banned for 12 years on Thursday for match-fixing offenses, the Tennis Integrity Unit said.

Baskova admitted to charges of five incidents of match fixing in 2017, the TIU said. She was also fined $40,000 with all but $1,000 suspended and payable within 90 days.

Baskova had a career-high WTA ranking of 1,117 in singles and 777 in doubles.

She has since retired from the sport, the TIU said.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up