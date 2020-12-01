CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Slovakia hires Stefan Tarkovic…

Slovakia hires Stefan Tarkovic as coach, removes interim tag

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 12:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Stefan Tarkovic was appointed as the Slovakia coach on a permanent basis Tuesday after leading the team to its second straight European Championship finals tournament.

The 47-year-old Tarkovic became the interim Slovakia coach in October replacing Pavel Hapal, who was fired after the team’s poor results in the Nations League.

Slovakia’s soccer association said Tarkovic signed a contract through at least the end of 2021. The deal may be extended if Slovakia does well in World Cup qualifying.

The Euro 2020 finals tournament is now scheduled to begin in June 2021, delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Tarkovic in charge, Slovakia beat Northern Ireland 2-1 in extra time in the Euro playoff finals on Nov. 12 in Belfast to qualify for the group that includes Spain, Poland and Sweden.

Tarkovic was assistant to Jan Kozak when Slovakia qualified for Euro 2016 and advanced to the knockout stage.

He also coached several Slovakian clubs, including MSK Zilina, MFK Kosice and Tatran Presov.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up