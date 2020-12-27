CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. National Guard to help with vaccine distribution | How long before sense of smell comes back? | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Senators acquire Coburn, Paquette, pick from Lightning

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 9:58 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators acquired defenseman Braydon Coburn, forward Cedric Paquette and a 2022 second-round draft pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night in exchange for forward Marian Gaborik and goalie Anders Nilsson.

Both Gaborik and Nilsson, who have a combined annual average cap hit just over $7 million for 2021-22, will be placed on long-term injury reserve and will not play this season.

The 35-year-old Coburn, has played 964 career NHL games with Atlanta, the Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay since breaking into the league with the Thrashers in the 2005-06 season, and has 49 goals and 183 assists. He’s in the final season of a two-year deal with a $1.7 million average.

The 27-year-old Paquette has played 377 NHL games — all with Tampa Bay — and has 47 goals and 38 assists. He’s is set to make $1.65 million in the final season of a two-year contract.

Gaborik underwent back surgery in April 2018 and hasn’t played since. He is entering the final year of a seven-year deal worth $4,875,000 a season.

Nilsson went down with a concussion in December 2019 and has not returned to game action. He’s owed $2.6 this season.

