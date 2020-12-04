CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Saunders retains WBO super middle title beating Murray

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 6:40 PM

LONDON (AP) — Billy Joe Saunders retained his WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray after a unanimous points win at Wembley Arena on Friday.

Saunders, in his first fight in a year, was too sharp and strong for the durable 38-year-old Murray, who was hurt several times throughout the all-English contest.

Murray went down under a barrage of punches in the fourth round but appeared to have lost his balance and no knockdown was given.

Saunders extended his unbeaten record to 30-0. Murray fell to 39-6-1.

Saunders looked the classier fighter with superior hand speed, while Murray never troubled the champion but proved stubborn in his first fight in a year.

