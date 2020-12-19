CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 11:53 PM

Saturday, Dec. 18
EAST

American International 3, Bentley 1

Providence 3, Northeastern 3, OT, tie

Bowling Green 4, Quinnipiac 2

Merrimack at New Hampshire, 6 p.m., ppd.

Massachusetts 4, Vermont 0

MIDWEST

North Dakota 2, Minnesota Duluth 1

Colorado College 1, Miami 1, OT tie

Bemidji St. 1, Minnesota St. 1, OT tie

Michigan Tech 1, N. Michigan 0

Michigan St. 1, Notre Dame 1, OT tie

W. Michigan 3, Denver 3, OT tie<

Sports

