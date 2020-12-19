CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Saturday's College Hockey Scores

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 9:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday, Dec. 18
EAST

American International 3, Bentley 1

Providence 3, Northeastern 3 OT, tie

Bowling Green 4, Quinnipiac 2

Merrimack at New Hampshire, 6 p.m., ppd.

Massachusetts 4, Vermont 0

MIDWEST

North Dakota 2, Minnesota Duluth 1

Bemidji St. 1, Minnesota St. 1, OT tie

Michigan Tech 1, N. Michigan 0

Michigan St. 1, Notre Dame 1, OT tie

W. Michigan 3, Denver 3, OT tie<

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up