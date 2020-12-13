HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Sports

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 6:08 PM

Saturday, Dec. 12
EAST

Penn State 5, Arizona St. 4, OT

MIDWEST

Colorado College 4, Minnesota-Duluth 1

