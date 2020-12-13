Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

|Saturday, Dec. 12
|EAST
Penn State 5, Arizona St. 4, OT
|MIDWEST
Colorado College 4, Minnesota-Duluth 1
December 13, 2020, 6:08 PM
