CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Red Wings trade rights…

Red Wings trade rights to Timashov to Islanders

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 6:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings traded the rights to forward Dmytro Timashov to the New York Islanders for future considerations.

Timashov, the Ukrainian-born Swede who turned 24 in October, appeared in five games with the Red Wings in 2019-20 after the team claimed him off waivers from Toronto on Feb. 24. In 44 career NHL games with Detroit and Toronto, he has four goals and five assists.

The Maple Leafs drafted Timashov in the fifth round in 2015.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up