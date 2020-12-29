CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | US reaches grim milestone | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Rashford helps Man United rise to 2nd with 1-0 win v Wolves

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 5:08 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford’s deflected strike led Manchester United to a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton and up to second in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The forward struck in the third minute of stoppage time at Old Trafford to take United within two points of champion Liverpool.

The shot wrong-footed goalkeeper Rui Patricio as it was deflected off Wolves defender Romain Saiss.

Just before then, as United pushed for a winner, Paul Pogba drew a save out of a diving Patricio with a well-struck effort from the edge of the box before Anthony Martial blazed over from a similar position.

United goalkeeper David De Gea was also called into action in the 81st after Rayan Ait Nouri had broken and driven a low cross-shot toward the far post.

But Wolves couldn’t hold on and dropped to 12th in the league.

