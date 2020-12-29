Thirty prominent sports deaths in 2020: ___ Herb Adderley, 81, football Dick Allen, 78, baseball Lou Brock, 81, baseball Kobe…

Thirty prominent sports deaths in 2020:

___

Herb Adderley, 81, football

Dick Allen, 78, baseball

Lou Brock, 81, baseball

Kobe Bryant, 41, basketball

Willie Davis, 85, football

Tom Dempsey, 73, football

Whitey Ford, 91, baseball

Phyllis George, 70, broadcasting

Bob Gibson, 84, baseball

Kevin Greene, 58, football

Paul Hornung, 84, football

Rafer Johnson, 86, track and field

K.C. Jones, 88, basketball

Al Kaline, 85, baseball

Don Larsen, 90, baseball

Diego Maradona, 60, soccer

Bobby Mitchell, 84, football

Joe Morgan, 77, baseball

Stirling Moss, 90, auto racing

Phil Niekro, 81, baseball

Henri Richard, 84, hockey

Gale Sayers, 77, football

Tom Seaver, 75, baseball

Don Shula, 90, football

Jerry Sloan, 78, basketball

David Stern, 77, basketball

John Thompson, 78, basketball

Wes Unseld, 74, basketball

Willie Wood, 83, football

Mickey Wright, 85, golf

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.