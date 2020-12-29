CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » Sports » Premier League reports highest…

Premier League reports highest weekly number of virus cases

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 10:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) —

The Premier League has reported its highest number of positive coronavirus cases in a single week.

In a statement, the league says there were 18 positives after 1,479 tests on players and club staff from Dec. 21-27.

No individuals were identified but Manchester City had previously announced that striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker tested positive last week.

Further positives cases at City led to Monday’s game at Everton being postponed.

Southampton said manager Ralph Hasenhüttl would miss Tuesday’s game against West Ham after a member of his household tested positive for COVID-19. Southampton said Hasenhüttl will begin self-isolating “whilst we assess the situation further.”

The previous highest number of coronavirus cases after weekly testing in the Premier League was 16 last month.

The rise is infections reflects the growth in coronavirus cases across Britain, where the death toll since the pandemic erupted in March is over 70,000.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Can the government pull its cybersecurity trousers back up?

Asia Today: US begins vaccinating its troops in South Korea

Here are some of the top IT, acquisition priorities for the incoming Biden administration

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up