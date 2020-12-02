CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | Tips to avoid pandemic burnout | Northern Va. not spared from state surge | Latest test results
Player in Swedish league charged with match-fixing

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 10:34 AM

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — A player in the Swedish league was charged Wednesday with deliberately getting a yellow card during a match in May 2019.

Sweden’s public prosecutor said the unnamed player, who was with Elfsborg at the time of the incident, was charged with violating the Gaming Act by taking a bribe. Two other people also have been charged in connection with the match-fixing case.

Preliminary investigation leader Staffan Edlund said the player received a large amount of money shortly after the match from people who had placed bets on him getting booked.

In an interview with Swedish daily Aftonbladet, Edlund said the amount the player received was 300,000 kronor ($35,000).

In a separate case, a unnamed player for third-division team Södra Götaland was charged with six counts of match-fixing relating to games between April and August 2019.

