PGA Tour Mayakoba Golf Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At El Camaleon Golf Club
|Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|Purse: $7.2 million
|Yardage: 7,024; Par: 72
|Third Round
Emiliano Grillo 66-63-68_197
Tom Hoge 66-67-65_198
Viktor Hovland 67-69-63_199
Adam Long 70-67-63_200
Justin Thomas 72-67-62_201
Patrick Rodgers 70-66-65_201
Lucas Glover 71-65-66_202
Russell Knox 65-69-68_202
Aaron Wise 67-68-67_202
Tony Finau 67-66-69_202
Joaquin Niemann 66-70-67_203
Carlos Ortiz 67-69-67_203
Brendon Todd 67-69-67_203
Joel Dahmen 68-67-68_203
Steve Stricker 69-70-65_204
Abraham Ancer 72-67-65_204
Billy Horschel 70-69-65_204
Bo Hoag 68-70-66_204
Maverick McNealy 70-71-63_204
Harris English 69-70-66_205
Brice Garnett 74-65-66_205
Austin Eckroat 69-69-67_205
Brian Harman 70-69-66_205
Tyler Duncan 70-67-68_205
Corey Conners 71-66-68_205
Max Homa 73-67-65_205
Camilo Villegas 70-66-69_205
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-70-67_206
Jhonattan Vegas 69-70-67_206
Daniel Berger 69-70-67_206
Vincent Whaley 71-66-69_206
Ryan Brehm 69-67-70_206
Andy Ogletree 69-67-70_206
Satoshi Kodaira 70-70-66_206
Akshay Bhatia 67-69-70_206
Chris Kirk 69-70-68_207
Chase Seiffert 69-69-69_207
Mark Hubbard 71-67-69_207
Jason Dufner 69-68-70_207
Will Zalatoris 72-68-67_207
John Huh 70-67-70_207
Kyle Stanley 68-67-72_207
Charley Hoffman 72-66-70_208
Branden Grace 71-68-69_208
Brandon Hagy 69-70-69_208
Scott Piercy 70-70-68_208
Chris Baker 68-68-72_208
Pat Perez 68-72-68_208
Sepp Straka 73-68-67_208
Charles Howell III 72-69-67_208
Rory Sabbatini 69-70-70_209
Rafael Campos 72-68-69_209
Sung Kang 70-70-69_209
K.J. Choi 70-70-69_209
Keegan Bradley 69-72-68_209
Hunter Mahan 68-69-73_210
Austin Cook 70-70-70_210
Hank Lebioda 71-69-70_210
Nate Lashley 67-69-74_210
Troy Merritt 70-68-73_211
Kevin Streelman 69-71-71_211
Keith Mitchell 70-70-71_211
Patton Kizzire 72-68-71_211
Doug Ghim 71-69-71_211
Michael Gellerman 70-70-71_211
J.J. Spaun 70-69-73_212
Kelly Kraft 70-71-71_212
Ben Taylor 72-69-72_213
Xinjun Zhang 72-69-73_214
Quade Cummins 71-70-74_215
Harold Varner III 70-71-75_216
