PGA Tour Mayakoba Golf Classic Scores

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 5:30 PM

Saturday
At El Camaleon Golf Club
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Purse: $7.2 million
Yardage: 7,024; Par: 72
Third Round

Emiliano Grillo 66-63-68_197

Tom Hoge 66-67-65_198

Viktor Hovland 67-69-63_199

Adam Long 70-67-63_200

Justin Thomas 72-67-62_201

Patrick Rodgers 70-66-65_201

Lucas Glover 71-65-66_202

Russell Knox 65-69-68_202

Aaron Wise 67-68-67_202

Tony Finau 67-66-69_202

Joaquin Niemann 66-70-67_203

Carlos Ortiz 67-69-67_203

Brendon Todd 67-69-67_203

Joel Dahmen 68-67-68_203

Steve Stricker 69-70-65_204

Abraham Ancer 72-67-65_204

Billy Horschel 70-69-65_204

Bo Hoag 68-70-66_204

Maverick McNealy 70-71-63_204

Harris English 69-70-66_205

Brice Garnett 74-65-66_205

Austin Eckroat 69-69-67_205

Brian Harman 70-69-66_205

Tyler Duncan 70-67-68_205

Corey Conners 71-66-68_205

Max Homa 73-67-65_205

Camilo Villegas 70-66-69_205

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-70-67_206

Jhonattan Vegas 69-70-67_206

Daniel Berger 69-70-67_206

Vincent Whaley 71-66-69_206

Ryan Brehm 69-67-70_206

Andy Ogletree 69-67-70_206

Satoshi Kodaira 70-70-66_206

Akshay Bhatia 67-69-70_206

Chris Kirk 69-70-68_207

Chase Seiffert 69-69-69_207

Mark Hubbard 71-67-69_207

Jason Dufner 69-68-70_207

Will Zalatoris 72-68-67_207

John Huh 70-67-70_207

Kyle Stanley 68-67-72_207

Charley Hoffman 72-66-70_208

Branden Grace 71-68-69_208

Brandon Hagy 69-70-69_208

Scott Piercy 70-70-68_208

Chris Baker 68-68-72_208

Pat Perez 68-72-68_208

Sepp Straka 73-68-67_208

Charles Howell III 72-69-67_208

Rory Sabbatini 69-70-70_209

Rafael Campos 72-68-69_209

Sung Kang 70-70-69_209

K.J. Choi 70-70-69_209

Keegan Bradley 69-72-68_209

Hunter Mahan 68-69-73_210

Austin Cook 70-70-70_210

Hank Lebioda 71-69-70_210

Nate Lashley 67-69-74_210

Troy Merritt 70-68-73_211

Kevin Streelman 69-71-71_211

Keith Mitchell 70-70-71_211

Patton Kizzire 72-68-71_211

Doug Ghim 71-69-71_211

Michael Gellerman 70-70-71_211

J.J. Spaun 70-69-73_212

Kelly Kraft 70-71-71_212

Ben Taylor 72-69-72_213

Xinjun Zhang 72-69-73_214

Quade Cummins 71-70-74_215

Harold Varner III 70-71-75_216

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

