PGA Tour Mayakoba Golf Classic Par Scores

|Sunday
|At El Camaleon Golf Club
|Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|Purse: $7.2 million
|Yardage: 7,024; Par: 72
|Final Round
Viktor Hovland (500), $1,296,000 67-69-63-65_264 -20
Aaron Wise (300), $784,800 67-68-67-63_265 -19
Tom Hoge (163), $424,800 66-67-65-69_267 -17
Adam Long (163), $424,800 70-67-63-67_267 -17
Harris English (100), $266,400 69-70-66-63_268 -16
Lucas Glover (100), $266,400 71-65-66-66_268 -16
Billy Horschel (100), $266,400 70-69-65-64_268 -16
Tony Finau (78), $203,400 67-66-69-67_269 -15
Emiliano Grillo (78), $203,400 66-63-68-72_269 -15
Carlos Ortiz (78), $203,400 67-69-67-66_269 -15
Brendon Todd (78), $203,400 67-69-67-66_269 -15
Abraham Ancer (58), $147,600 72-67-65-66_270 -14
Max Homa (58), $147,600 73-67-65-65_270 -14
Maverick McNealy (58), $147,600 70-71-63-66_270 -14
Justin Thomas (58), $147,600 72-67-62-69_270 -14
Austin Eckroat 69-69-67-65_270 -14
Corey Conners (49), $117,000 71-66-68-66_271 -13
Patrick Rodgers (49), $117,000 70-66-65-70_271 -13
Steve Stricker (49), $117,000 69-70-65-67_271 -13
Joel Dahmen (43), $95,400 68-67-68-69_272 -12
John Huh (43), $95,400 70-67-70-65_272 -12
Jhonattan Vegas (43), $95,400 69-70-67-66_272 -12
Daniel Berger (34), $65,263 69-70-67-67_273 -11
Tyler Duncan (34), $65,263 70-67-68-68_273 -11
Bo Hoag (34), $65,263 68-70-66-69_273 -11
Charles Howell III (34), $65,263 72-69-67-65_273 -11
Vincent Whaley (34), $65,263 71-66-69-67_273 -11
Russell Knox (34), $65,263 65-69-68-71_273 -11
Joaquin Niemann (34), $65,263 66-70-67-70_273 -11
Chris Baker (27), $50,400 68-68-72-66_274 -10
Brian Harman (27), $50,400 70-69-66-69_274 -10
Keegan Bradley (22), $43,056 69-72-68-66_275 -9
Brice Garnett (22), $43,056 74-65-66-70_275 -9
Patton Kizzire (22), $43,056 72-68-71-64_275 -9
Kevin Streelman (22), $43,056 69-71-71-64_275 -9
Camilo Villegas (22), $43,056 70-66-69-70_275 -9
Sung Kang (19), $37,440 70-70-69-67_276 -8
Nate Lashley (18), $34,920 67-69-74-67_277 -7
Hank Lebioda (18), $34,920 71-69-70-67_277 -7
Branden Grace (14), $29,160 71-68-69-70_278 -6
Brandon Hagy (14), $29,160 69-70-69-70_278 -6
Satoshi Kodaira (14), $29,160 70-70-66-72_278 -6
Troy Merritt (14), $29,160 70-68-73-67_278 -6
Scott Piercy (14), $29,160 70-70-68-70_278 -6
Rory Sabbatini (14), $29,160 69-70-70-69_278 -6
K.J. Choi (9), $20,952 70-70-69-70_279 -5
Doug Ghim (9), $20,952 71-69-71-68_279 -5
Charley Hoffman (9), $20,952 72-66-70-71_279 -5
Chris Kirk (9), $20,952 69-70-68-72_279 -5
Andy Ogletree, $20,952 69-67-70-73_279 -5
Kyle Stanley (9), $20,952 68-67-72-72_279 -5
Akshay Bhatia, $17,208 67-69-70-74_280 -4
Rafael Campos (6), $17,208 72-68-69-71_280 -4
Jason Dufner (6), $17,208 69-68-70-73_280 -4
Kelly Kraft (6), $17,208 70-71-71-68_280 -4
Pat Perez (6), $17,208 68-72-68-72_280 -4
Sepp Straka (6), $17,208 73-68-67-72_280 -4
Will Zalatoris, $17,208 72-68-67-73_280 -4
Ryan Brehm (5), $16,272 69-67-70-75_281 -3
Mark Hubbard (5), $16,272 71-67-69-74_281 -3
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (5), $16,272 69-70-67-75_281 -3
Chase Seiffert (5), $16,272 69-69-69-74_281 -3
Austin Cook (4), $15,840 70-70-70-72_282 -2
Xinjun Zhang (4), $15,840 72-69-73-68_282 -2
J.J. Spaun (4), $15,552 70-69-73-71_283 -1
Ben Taylor (4), $15,552 72-69-72-70_283 -1
Hunter Mahan (4), $15,336 68-69-73-74_284 E
Quade Cummins 71-70-74-69_284 E
Michael Gellerman (3), $15,192 70-70-71-75_286 +2
Keith Mitchell (3), $15,048 70-70-71-76_287 +3
Harold Varner III (3), $14,904 70-71-75-73_289 +5
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.