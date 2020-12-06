CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
PGA Tour Mayakoba Golf Classic Par Scores

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 5:59 PM

Sunday
At El Camaleon Golf Club
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Purse: $7.2 million
Yardage: 7,024; Par: 72
Final Round

Viktor Hovland (500), $1,296,000 67-69-63-65_264  -20

Aaron Wise (300), $784,800 67-68-67-63_265  -19

Tom Hoge (163), $424,800 66-67-65-69_267  -17

Adam Long (163), $424,800 70-67-63-67_267  -17

Harris English (100), $266,400 69-70-66-63_268  -16

Lucas Glover (100), $266,400 71-65-66-66_268  -16

Billy Horschel (100), $266,400 70-69-65-64_268  -16

Tony Finau (78), $203,400 67-66-69-67_269  -15

Emiliano Grillo (78), $203,400 66-63-68-72_269  -15

Carlos Ortiz (78), $203,400 67-69-67-66_269  -15

Brendon Todd (78), $203,400 67-69-67-66_269  -15

Abraham Ancer (58), $147,600 72-67-65-66_270  -14

Max Homa (58), $147,600 73-67-65-65_270  -14

Maverick McNealy (58), $147,600 70-71-63-66_270  -14

Justin Thomas (58), $147,600 72-67-62-69_270  -14

Austin Eckroat 69-69-67-65_270  -14

Corey Conners (49), $117,000 71-66-68-66_271  -13

Patrick Rodgers (49), $117,000 70-66-65-70_271  -13

Steve Stricker (49), $117,000 69-70-65-67_271  -13

Joel Dahmen (43), $95,400 68-67-68-69_272  -12

John Huh (43), $95,400 70-67-70-65_272  -12

Jhonattan Vegas (43), $95,400 69-70-67-66_272  -12

Daniel Berger (34), $65,263 69-70-67-67_273  -11

Tyler Duncan (34), $65,263 70-67-68-68_273  -11

Bo Hoag (34), $65,263 68-70-66-69_273  -11

Charles Howell III (34), $65,263 72-69-67-65_273  -11

Vincent Whaley (34), $65,263 71-66-69-67_273  -11

Russell Knox (34), $65,263 65-69-68-71_273  -11

Joaquin Niemann (34), $65,263 66-70-67-70_273  -11

Chris Baker (27), $50,400 68-68-72-66_274  -10

Brian Harman (27), $50,400 70-69-66-69_274  -10

Keegan Bradley (22), $43,056 69-72-68-66_275   -9

Brice Garnett (22), $43,056 74-65-66-70_275   -9

Patton Kizzire (22), $43,056 72-68-71-64_275   -9

Kevin Streelman (22), $43,056 69-71-71-64_275   -9

Camilo Villegas (22), $43,056 70-66-69-70_275   -9

Sung Kang (19), $37,440 70-70-69-67_276   -8

Nate Lashley (18), $34,920 67-69-74-67_277   -7

Hank Lebioda (18), $34,920 71-69-70-67_277   -7

Branden Grace (14), $29,160 71-68-69-70_278   -6

Brandon Hagy (14), $29,160 69-70-69-70_278   -6

Satoshi Kodaira (14), $29,160 70-70-66-72_278   -6

Troy Merritt (14), $29,160 70-68-73-67_278   -6

Scott Piercy (14), $29,160 70-70-68-70_278   -6

Rory Sabbatini (14), $29,160 69-70-70-69_278   -6

K.J. Choi (9), $20,952 70-70-69-70_279   -5

Doug Ghim (9), $20,952 71-69-71-68_279   -5

Charley Hoffman (9), $20,952 72-66-70-71_279   -5

Chris Kirk (9), $20,952 69-70-68-72_279   -5

Andy Ogletree, $20,952 69-67-70-73_279   -5

Kyle Stanley (9), $20,952 68-67-72-72_279   -5

Akshay Bhatia, $17,208 67-69-70-74_280   -4

Rafael Campos (6), $17,208 72-68-69-71_280   -4

Jason Dufner (6), $17,208 69-68-70-73_280   -4

Kelly Kraft (6), $17,208 70-71-71-68_280   -4

Pat Perez (6), $17,208 68-72-68-72_280   -4

Sepp Straka (6), $17,208 73-68-67-72_280   -4

Will Zalatoris, $17,208 72-68-67-73_280   -4

Ryan Brehm (5), $16,272 69-67-70-75_281   -3

Mark Hubbard (5), $16,272 71-67-69-74_281   -3

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (5), $16,272 69-70-67-75_281   -3

Chase Seiffert (5), $16,272 69-69-69-74_281   -3

Austin Cook (4), $15,840 70-70-70-72_282   -2

Xinjun Zhang (4), $15,840 72-69-73-68_282   -2

J.J. Spaun (4), $15,552 70-69-73-71_283   -1

Ben Taylor (4), $15,552 72-69-72-70_283   -1

Hunter Mahan (4), $15,336 68-69-73-74_284    E

Quade Cummins 71-70-74-69_284    E

Michael Gellerman (3), $15,192 70-70-71-75_286   +2

Keith Mitchell (3), $15,048 70-70-71-76_287   +3

Harold Varner III (3), $14,904 70-71-75-73_289   +5

