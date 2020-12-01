Payet nets 2 video-review penalties, Marseille finally wins

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Dimitri Payet scored from two penalties awarded following video replays as Marseille beat Olympiakos 2-1 to…

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Dimitri Payet scored from two penalties awarded following video replays as Marseille beat Olympiakos 2-1 to end its miserable losing streak in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The win leaves both sides on three points as they contest third place and a Europa League spot.

Marseille is the only French side to have won the competition, back in 1993, but set an unwanted Champions League record with a 13th straight competition defeat when beaten by Porto last week.

Defeat No. 14 looked a possibility when midfielder Mohamed Camara struck for Olympiakos late in the first half.

But Payet, the former France midfielder, equalized from the spot in the 55th when he curled the ball into the top right corner. The penalty was awarded following a video replay after winger Florian Thauvin was fouled by center back Pape Abdou Cisse.

Then another VAR review went against right back Rafinha, who claimed he was protecting his face blocking Valentin Rongier’s shot from about 22 meters out. Rafinha appeared to be marginally outside the penalty box, but his arm may have been inside and the referee awarded a spot kick.

While Payet has been searching for his form, he remains a technically assured player and he placed his second penalty in the same corner.

Winger Mathieu Valbuena traveled with Olympiakos but was not fit enough to face his former club Marseille, where he scored 44 goals in 368 games before leaving six years ago.

The visitors did not need him when they opened the scoring at Stade Velodrome as Camara netted with a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 33rd.

Marseille rode its luck at the end with goalkeeper Steve Mandanda twice called into action.

Even Payet — not noted at any time throughout his career for his defending — tracked back to win an important tackle in the seventh and final minute of injury time.

In Group C’s other game, two-time champion Porto assured its place with a 0-0 draw at home to Manchester City, but would have gone through anyway because Olympiakos drew.

Marseille needs to better the result of Olympiakos next week to reach the Europa League, because Olympiakos beat Marseille 1-0 at home and has a better head-to-head record with an away goal.

Marseille has a tougher-looking game at unbeaten group winner City next Wednesday, while Olympiakos hosts Porto.

