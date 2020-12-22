CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Oilers D Oscar Klefbom…

Oilers D Oscar Klefbom to miss entire season with injury

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 4:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton defenseman Oscar Klefbom will miss the upcoming season with a lingering shoulder injury.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland said this week that Klefbom was injured last season. The Swede had five goals and 29 assists in 34 games last season. He was fifth in ice time in the NHL last season, averaging 25:25 per game.

Forward Gaetan Haas will miss the start of training camp after being a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case in Switzerland earlier this month, pushing back his travel timeline.

The Oilers are scheduled to start camp on Jan. 3. The season is slated to start Jan. 13.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up