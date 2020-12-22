Oilers D Oscar Klefbom to miss entire season with injury

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton defenseman Oscar Klefbom will miss the upcoming season with a lingering shoulder injury. Oilers general…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton defenseman Oscar Klefbom will miss the upcoming season with a lingering shoulder injury.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland said this week that Klefbom was injured last season. The Swede had five goals and 29 assists in 34 games last season. He was fifth in ice time in the NHL last season, averaging 25:25 per game.

Forward Gaetan Haas will miss the start of training camp after being a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case in Switzerland earlier this month, pushing back his travel timeline.

The Oilers are scheduled to start camp on Jan. 3. The season is slated to start Jan. 13.

