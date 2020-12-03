CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Norway hires Solbakken to replace Lagerbäck as coach

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 4:49 AM

OSLO (AP) — Norway hired Ståle Solbakken to replace Lars Lagerbäck as coach of the national team on Thursday.

Lagerbäck had a contract until 2022 but leaves after failing to qualify for next year’s European Championship following a loss to Serbia in the playoffs in October.

The Norwegian soccer federation said it has been in talks with Solbakken “in full transparency with Lars Lagerbäck” about being the team’s future coach and has chosen to make the change immediately.

Solbakken is a former midfielder for Norway and recently resigned from his job as coach of Danish team FC Copenhagen.

He takes charge of an improving national team which features attacking players like Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland and Real Madrid midfielder Martin Ødegaard.

“For me, this is a good time to take over,” Solbakken said. “Lars Lagerbäck and (assistant) Per Joar Hansen have done a solid job and developed a foundation that will be exciting to work on.

“I look forward to taking on the task of building a strong team.”

