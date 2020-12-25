HOLIDAY NEWS: Christmas around the world | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings
Home » Sports » Newly champion Mexico coach…

Newly champion Mexico coach hospitalized with COVID-19

The Associated Press

December 25, 2020, 11:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The man who coached Club Leon to Mexico’s soccer championship less than two weeks ago has been hospitalized with pneumonia related to COVID-19, the club announced Friday.

The team’s official Twitter account said in a brief post that Ignacio Ambriz was “stable, under medical observation and evolving in a favorable manner.”

Leon defeated Pumas 2-0 on Dec. 13 to win the Apertura championship in Mexico’s twice-a-year season system. The team earned 40 points during the tournament — just three short of the short-season record.

Ambriz, 55, played as a defender for several clubs in the Mexican league and was capped 64 times for the national team, which he captained at the 1994 World Cup.

As a coach, he led Puebla, San Luis, Guadalajara, Queretaro, America and Necaxa before taking over at Leon in 2018.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up