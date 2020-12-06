CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Men’s World Cup in Italy moved to Monday amid heavy snowfall

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 2:58 AM

SANTA CATERINA VALFURVA, Italy (AP) — The second men’s World Cup giant slalom this weekend was postponed for a day and moved to Monday as heavy snowfall in the Italian Alps made the race impossible on Sunday.

The International Ski Federation said that “for today’s race the safety for athletes cannot be guaranteed.”

FIS said the start times remained the same for Monday’s race, with the first run starting at 10 a.m. local time (9:00 GMT) and the second at 1 p.m. (12:00 GMT).

Monday had already been scheduled as a possible reserve day after weather predictions looked unfavorable for days.

A giant slalom took place on Saturday after course workers cleared the slope of up to 80 centimeters (31 inches) of fresh snow,.

The race was won by Filip Zubcic of Croatia.

The event was moved from Val d’Isere because of a lack of snow in the French resort.

