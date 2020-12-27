CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
MATCHDAY: Lampard under pressure as Chelsea hosts Villa

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 1:41 PM

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Frank Lampard is the latest Premier League manager under pressure, with his Chelsea team heading into a home match against in-form Aston Villa having lost three of its last four games. Chelsea spent nearly $300 million on new players in the last summer transfer window and Lampard appears to be struggling in particular to figure out how to set up his attack. Villa is tied on 25 points with Chelsea but ahead on goal difference after picking up 10 points from a possible 12 in December. Everton is in second place going into a home game against Manchester City, which is three points behind its opponent at Goodison Park. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers must decide whether to play 33-year-old striker Jamie Vardy for a second time in three days when the team visits Crystal Palace.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

