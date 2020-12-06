MATCHDAY: Brighton hosts Southampton, Valencia visits Eibar

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday: ENGLAND Brighton welcomes Southampton to the Amex Stadium having taken…

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Brighton welcomes Southampton to the Amex Stadium having taken four points from its last two Premier League games — a 2-1 win at Aston Villa and fighting back for a 1-1 draw with champion Liverpool. Southampton arrives for the south coast derby still smarting from a 3-2 home loss against Manchester United after throwing away a two-goal lead.

SPAIN

Valencia is near the bottom of the Spanish league after only one win in the last seven rounds. For the visit to Eibar, Valencia coach Javi Gracia will be without attacking players Kang-In Lee and Denis Cheryshev after they tested positive for COVID-19. Valencia will also be missing goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and Spain defender José Gayà because of injury. Eibar is seeking the first win in its seventh home game this season. A stronger road record has Eibar one point above Valencia.

ITALY

Fiorentina and Genoa are both in terrible form as they meet in a Serie A relegation fight. Fiorentina hasn’t scored in its previous four league matches and has lost two of them under new coach Cesare Prandelli. Genoa has lost its last four Serie A matches. Fiorentina is in 17th place, two points above the relegation zone and three above Genoa.

GERMANY

Hoffenheim hosts Augsburg in a meeting of two teams trying to recapture their sparkling early-season form. Back in September, in the space of two days Augsburg beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 and Hoffenheim demolished Bayern Munich 4-1 to end the European champion’s 32-game unbeaten run. Since then, both have struggled. Any momentum Hoffenheim might have had was disrupted when coronavirus outbreaks sidelined in-form players. It hasn’t won a Bundesliga game since and now sits 13th. Augsburg is 10th and has only one win in its last seven league games.

