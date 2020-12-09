CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. tightens restrictions | Md. National Guard to help distribute vaccine | Update on relief bill | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Madrid rivals complete last…

Madrid rivals complete last 16 in Champions League

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 5:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid came through tricky final group-stage games on Wednesday to complete the lineup for the Champions League knockout stage.

Atlético edged past Salzburg 2-0 and, while Real Madrid beat Borussia Mönchengladbach by the same score, the German club also advanced to the round of 16 draw on Monday.

Real Madrid is among the eight group winners who are seeded in the draw at UEFA headquarters and will play away in first-leg games scheduled from Feb. 16-24. Second-leg games are March 9-17.

Teams cannot be drawn against an opponent from their own country, or one they already played in the group stage.

___

Seeded teams: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain.

Unseeded teams: Atlético Madrid, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, Leipzig.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

At nearly a year old the Space Force joins the Intelligence Community

Biden taps Buttigieg for Transportation, Granholm for Energy

State Department, VA detail initial COVID-19 vaccination plans for employees

Pentagon announces seven procurements to test out new CMMC process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up