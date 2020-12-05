MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid ended its winless run to ease the pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane, while Atlético Madrid…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid ended its winless run to ease the pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane, while Atlético Madrid continued its winning streak to go top in the Spanish league.

Real Madrid edged Sevilla 1-0 Saturday for its first win after three straight league setbacks. Atlético then beat Valladolid 2-0 to win its seventh straight game and take the league lead for the first time this season.

Diego Simeone’s Atlético moved two points ahead of Real Sociedad, which visits Alavés on Sunday and has played one game more than Atlético.

Thomas Lemar and Marcos Llorente scored a goal each for Atlético which enjoyed the return of Luis Suárez, who had been out since November because of a positive coronavirus test.

A second-half own-goal by Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine “Bono” Bounou gave Madrid the victory at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, bringing some peace for Zidane ahead of a decisive week that includes the city derby against Atlético next weekend.

Barcelona will try to win its second in a row in the league when it visits promoted Cádiz later Saturday.

ATLÉTICO’S STREAK

Lemar scored with a tough angled shot in the 56th and Llorente added to the lead after a nice run in the 72nd to keep Atlético’s winning streak in the league.

The team has conceded only two goals in 10 league games and and remains the only unbeaten side in the competition.

Suárez hadn’t played with Atlético since a league match against Cádiz on Nov. 7. The former Barcelona striker was out since testing positive for COVID-19 while with Uruguay’s national team.

Simeone rested captain Jorge “Koke” Resurrección and forward João Félix ahead of the team’s game at Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday. Both players entered the match in the second half, with Atlético already ahead.

Valladolid was winless in its first eight matches but was coming off two victories and a draw in its last three games. The team owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo is 19th in the 20-team standings.

The match was interrupted for a few minutes early in the first half because of a technical problem with the communication system being used by the officiating crew.

REAL MADRID’S RELIEF

Madrid arrived in Seville with Zidane under fire after the team had won only one of its last five matches in all competitions. It had lost two of its last three league games, including 2-1 against Alavés at home last weekend.

“This victory is very important to restore our confidence,” Vinícius Júnior said. “We had played well in other matches but couldn’t get the victory. This has been a different season and sometimes it’s difficult to get going. We have to keep improving.”

Madrid and Sevilla were coming off tough losses in the Champions League — Madrid lost 2-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, while Sevilla was routed 4-0 at home by Chelsea on Wednesday. Sevilla is already through to the knockout stage, but Madrid will decide its fate in the final round of the group stage.

Sevilla had won three straight in the league, including the last two at home.

Madrid had never gone four straight matches without a win in the league under Zidane.

Vinícius Júnior helped put Madrid on the board after a cross by Ferland Mendy from the left flank in the 55th. The Brazilian forward redirected the ball with a soft touch and it hit Bono before going into the goal.

Lucas Ocampos nearly equalized with an 85th-minute volley which Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois did well to save.

“It was an even match. We had our chances,” Ocampos said. “They leave with the three points, but I think we deserved better.”

Zidane again couldn’t count on Eden Hazard and Sergio Ramos because of injuries. Sevilla lost forward Munir El-Haddadi because of an apparent muscle injury just before halftime.

OTHER RESULTS

Levante won 3-0 at home against Getafe, which finished the match with nine men after the sending off of José Manuel “Chema” Rodríguez in the seventh minute and Djené Dakoman in the 77th.

Levante, which had drawn its last five matches 1-1 and was in the relegation zone, scored with Roger Martí in the fifth minute, Dani Gómez in the 17th and Jorge de Frutos in the 57th. The club from Valencia hadn’t won in eight straight matches.

Getafe, which dropped to 13th place, hasn’t won in six league matches, since beating Barcelona 1-0 in October.

