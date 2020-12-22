CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Lerma charged with biting…

Lerma charged with biting opponent during English game

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 7:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been charged with biting an opponent during a second-tier English league game, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place in the 83rd minute of a match between Lerma’s side Bournemouth and Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Nov. 3.

Bournemouth said the 26-year-old Lerma “strenuously denies the allegation made against him” and will request a hearing over the charge.

“Bournemouth fully support Jefferson and will continue to do so throughout the process,” the club said in a statement.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up