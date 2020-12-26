CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Leicester rallies twice to draw 2-2 with Manchester United

The Associated Press

December 26, 2020, 9:42 AM

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Jamie Vardy’s deflected strike in the 85th minute helped Leicester come from behind for a second time to draw 2-2 against Manchester United and keep hold of second place in the Premier League on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes looked to be sending United to its seventh straight away win when he netted six minutes earlier, moving onto 10 goals in his first full season in the league.

If United had held on, it would have jumped above Leicester into second, but Vardy met a cross from substitute Ayoze Perez with a shot that ricocheted into the net off the leg of United substitute Axel Tuanzebe.

Marcus Rashford made amends for missing a gilt-edged early chance off a header by slotting home in the 23rd to give United the lead at King Power Stadium.

Fernandes set that goal up by stretching out to flick the ball to Rashford. But the Portugal playmaker was at fault for Leicester’s first equalizer by giving up possession sloppily in his own half, before Harvey Barnes fired home a left-footed shot from outside the area.

Leicester is three points behind Liverpool, which hosts West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. United is a point behind in third.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

