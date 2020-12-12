CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Last-place Crotone beats Spezia…

Last-place Crotone beats Spezia 4-1 for 1st win of season

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 11:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILAN (AP) — Last-place Crotone recorded its first win of the season with an emphatic 4-1 victory against Spezia in Serie A on Saturday.

Both sides were promoted last season. Spezia went into the game with 10 points but Crotone had just two from 10 matches and was the only team in the Italian league yet to win a game.

Crotone hadn’t even scored in its last four matches but Junior Messias broke its goal drought in the seventh minute following a rapid counterattack.

A mistake by Crotone midfielder Niccoló Zanellato led to Diego Farias scoring the equalizer 11 minutes later for the visitors.

However, Crotone started the second half aggressively and Arkadiusz Reca and Eduardo Henrique netted shortly after the interval.

Messias doubled his tally in stoppage time.

Crotone remained bottom, four points from safety. It is a point below Genoa and Torino.

Torino played Udinese later Saturday before the focus switches to the other end of the table where Lazio hosts Hellas Verona with both sides looking to close in on the top four.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up