Jimenez back at Molineux as Wolves hold Spurs to 0-0 draw

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolves striker Raul Jimenez made a welcome return to Molineux for the first time since sustaining a fractured skull and saw teammate Romain Saiss score an 86th-minute equalizer to secure a 1-1 draw against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Jimenez hasn’t attended a Wolves game since he was injured in a clash of heads playing for the team in a match at Arsenal on Nov. 29.

The Mexico international watched from the stands as Wolves conceded after just 57 seconds against Tottenham, when Tanguy Ndombele smashed a low shot from 20 meters past Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who appeared to be unsighted.

Saiss snatched a point for the hosts by glancing home a header from Pedro Neto’s corner, as Tottenham paid for taking a more defensive approach in the second half.

“We had 89 minutes to score more goals and we didn’t,” Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said, “so maybe we deserved that punishment.”

Spurs have also conceded late goals from set pieces in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace and a 2-1 loss at Liverpool in recent games.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has refused to give a timeframe for Jimenez’s possible return to action and the game highlighted just how much the team misses its top striker. His replacement, 18-year-old Fabio Silva, squandered Wolves’ best two chances before Saiss scored.

By conceding, Tottenham missed a chance to move into third place and instead climbed to fifth, six points behind Liverpool.

