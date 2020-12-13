Inter scores late to snatch 3-1 win at Cagliari in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan scored three late goals to snatch a 3-1 win at Cagliari in Serie A on…

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan scored three late goals to snatch a 3-1 win at Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday and help ease a miserable week.

Nicolò Barella, Danilo D’Ambrosio and Romelu Lukaku scored in the final 15 minutes after Riccardo Sottil had given Cagliari the lead shortly before halftime.

Inter moved second, two points behind AC Milan, which hosts Parma later Sunday. Napoli and Juventus remained a point behind Inter after beating Sampdoria and Genoa, respectively.

Inter was looking to pick itself up after another early Champions League exit. The Nerazzurri drew 0-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday and failed to progress from the group stage for the third successive year.

Inter started brightly but were denied several times by fine stops from Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno.

And it was Cagliari which took the lead three minutes from the break with its first real scoring opportunity. Sottil’s initial shot was blocked but he fired home the rebound.

Inter wasted more opportunities before finally equalizing in the 77th minute. A corner was punched clear by Cragno but came out to Barella, who volleyed the ball into the back of the net.

And Inter turned it around completely in the 84th with a header from D’Ambrosio, who had only been on the field for about a minute.

Cagliari pushed hard for the equalizer and was caught out by a rapid counterattack that was finished by Lukaku.

RONALDO PENALTIES

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 100th Juventus match by again scoring two penalties to help his side win 3-1 at Genoa.

Ronaldo had scored two penalties in Juve’s 3-0 win at Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

He converted another two spot kicks in the final 12 minutes in Genoa.

Paulo Dybala had given Juventus the lead in the 57th minute but Stefano Sturaro leveled four minutes later.

OTHER MATCHES

Napoli remained level on points with Juventus after beating Sampdoria 2-1.

Roma was two points further back after thrashing Bologna 5-1. All six goals in Bologna came in the first half.

Atalanta also won comfortably, with a 3-0 victory against Fiorentina.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.