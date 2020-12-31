CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Colo. guardsman has 1st reported US case of new virus strain | Anne Arundel Co. reverses indoor dining ban | UK OKs AstraZeneca vaccine
Home » Sports » IIHF World Junior Hockey…

IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Glance

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 12:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
At Edmonton, Alberta
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Group A
GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts
Canada 3 3 0 0 0 29 3 9
Finland 3 3 0 0 0 15 4 9
Germany 4 1 1 0 2 14 28 5
Slovakia 4 1 0 1 2 5 13 4
Switzerland 4 0 0 0 4 5 20 0
Group B
GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts
Russia 4 2 1 0 1 16 9 8
Sweden 3 2 0 1 0 14 5 7
United States 3 2 0 0 1 21 5 6
Czech Republic 3 1 0 0 2 3 14 3
Austria 3 0 0 0 3 1 22 0

Note: Three points for a regulation win, two for an overtime win, one for an overtime loss.

Monday’s games

Sweden 4 Austria 0

Germany 4 Slovakia 3, OT

Sunday’s results

Canada 3 Slovakia 1

Finland 4 Switzerland 1

Czech Republic 2 Russia 0

Tuesday’s games

United States 7, Czech Republic 0

Canada 10, Switzerland 0

Russia 7, Austria

Wednesday’s games

Finland 6, Slovakia 0

Germany 5, Switzerland 4

Russia 4, Sweden 3, OT

Thursday’s games

Czech Republic vs. Austria, 2 p.m.

Canada vs. Finland, 6 p.m.

Sweden vs. United States, 9:30 p.m.

___

QUARTERFINALS
All Games at Edmonton
Saturday’s games

Noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Monday
SEMIFINALS

6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 5
Third Place

Semifinal Losers, 5:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winners, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Here's where military housing allowances are rising, falling the most in 2021

These are the pay and benefits that will expire without an NDAA

After a year of high retention, the Navy is thinking about force balance

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up