IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Glance

|All Times EST
|At Edmonton, Alberta
|PRELIMINARY ROUND
|Group A
|GP
|W
|OTW
|OTL
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Canada
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|29
|3
|9
|Finland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4
|9
|Germany
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|28
|5
|Slovakia
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|13
|4
|Switzerland
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|20
|0
|Group B
|GP
|W
|OTW
|OTL
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sweden
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1
|6
|Russia
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6
|6
|United States
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|21
|5
|6
|Czech Republic
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|14
|3
|Austria
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|0
Note: Three points for a regulation win, two for an overtime win, one for an overtime loss.
|Monday’s games
Sweden 4 Austria 0
Germany 4 Slovakia 3, OT
Sunday’s results
Canada 3 Slovakia 1
Finland 4 Switzerland 1
Czech Republic 2 Russia 0
|Tuesday’s games
United States 7, Czech Republic 0
Canada 10, Switzerland 0
Russia 7, Austria
|Wednesday’s games
Finland 6, Slovakia 0
Germany 5, Switzerland 4
Russia vs. Sweden, 9:30 p.m.
|Thursday’s games
Czech Republic vs. Austria, 2 p.m.
Canada vs. Finland, 6 p.m.
Sweden vs. United States, 9:30 p.m.
|QUARTERFINALS
|All Games at Edmonton
|Saturday’s games
Noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
|Monday
|SEMIFINALS
6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, Jan. 5
|Third Place
Semifinal Losers, 5:30 p.m.
|CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal Winners, 9:30 p.m.
