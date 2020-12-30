CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Glance

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 5:17 PM

All Times EST
At Edmonton, Alberta
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Group A
GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts
Canada 3 3 0 0 0 29 3 9
Finland 3 3 0 0 0 15 4 9
Slovakia 4 1 0 1 2 5 13 4
Germany 3 0 1 0 2 9 24 2
Switzerland 3 0 0 0 3 1 15 0
Group B
GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts
Sweden 2 2 0 0 0 11 1 6
Russia 3 2 0 0 1 12 6 6
United States 3 2 0 0 1 21 5 6
Czech Republic 3 1 0 0 2 3 14 3
Austria 3 0 0 0 3 1 22 0

Note: Three points for a regulation win, two for an overtime win, one for an overtime loss.

Monday’s games

Sweden 4 Austria 0

Germany 4 Slovakia 3, OT

Sunday’s results

Canada 3 Slovakia 1

Finland 4 Switzerland 1

Czech Republic 2 Russia 0

Tuesday’s games

United States 7, Czech Republic 0

Canada 10, Switzerland 0

Russia 7, Austria 1

Wednesday’s games

Finland 6, Slovakia 0

Switzerland vs. Germany, 6 p.m.

Russia vs. Sweden, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Czech Republic vs. Austria, 2 p.m.

Canada vs. Finland, 6 p.m.

Sweden vs. United States, 9:30 p.m.

___

QUARTERFINALS
All Games at Edmonton
Saturday’s games

Noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Monday
SEMIFINALS

6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 5
Third Place

Semifinal Losers, 5:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winners, 9:30 p.m.

