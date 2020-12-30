IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Glance

All Times EST At Edmonton, Alberta PRELIMINARY ROUND Group A GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts Canada 3…

All Times EST At Edmonton, Alberta PRELIMINARY ROUND Group A GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts Canada 3 3 0 0 0 29 3 9 Finland 3 3 0 0 0 15 4 9 Slovakia 4 1 0 1 2 5 13 4 Germany 3 0 1 0 2 9 24 2 Switzerland 3 0 0 0 3 1 15 0 Group B GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts Sweden 2 2 0 0 0 11 1 6 Russia 3 2 0 0 1 12 6 6 United States 3 2 0 0 1 21 5 6 Czech Republic 3 1 0 0 2 3 14 3 Austria 3 0 0 0 3 1 22 0

Note: Three points for a regulation win, two for an overtime win, one for an overtime loss.

Monday’s games

Sweden 4 Austria 0

Germany 4 Slovakia 3, OT

Sunday’s results

Canada 3 Slovakia 1

Finland 4 Switzerland 1

Czech Republic 2 Russia 0

Tuesday’s games

United States 7, Czech Republic 0

Canada 10, Switzerland 0

Russia 7, Austria 1

Wednesday’s games

Finland 6, Slovakia 0

Switzerland vs. Germany, 6 p.m.

Russia vs. Sweden, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Czech Republic vs. Austria, 2 p.m.

Canada vs. Finland, 6 p.m.

Sweden vs. United States, 9:30 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS All Games at Edmonton Saturday’s games

Noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Monday SEMIFINALS

6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 5 Third Place

Semifinal Losers, 5:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winners, 9:30 p.m.

